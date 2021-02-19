Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez 'Ready to Go' After COVID-19, Myocarditis Recovery

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said Friday that he is healthy and ready to play in 2021 after missing all of 2020 with myocarditis.

Rodriguez was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the 2020 season and was later diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart linked to COVID.

According to ESPN's Joon Lee, Rodriguez said: "At the beginning of COVID, I just wanted a chance to get past through that. Thank God I have a chance to survive that part and be available to get back to baseball and get cleared. ... I did everything that I can to get back to 100 percent, and now I'm here. I'm ready to go."

The 27-year-old Rodriguez arrived at Red Sox spring training this week, and he is slated to be a huge part of Boston's starting rotation in 2021.

