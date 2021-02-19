    Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez 'Ready to Go' After COVID-19, Myocarditis Recovery

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez argued his case Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 asking for a raise to $8,975,000 rather than the $8.3 million offer of the Red Sox. A right-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said Friday that he is healthy and ready to play in 2021 after missing all of 2020 with myocarditis.

    Rodriguez was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the 2020 season and was later diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart linked to COVID.

    According to ESPN's Joon Lee, Rodriguez said: "At the beginning of COVID, I just wanted a chance to get past through that. Thank God I have a chance to survive that part and be available to get back to baseball and get cleared. ... I did everything that I can to get back to 100 percent, and now I'm here. I'm ready to go."

    The 27-year-old Rodriguez arrived at Red Sox spring training this week, and he is slated to be a huge part of Boston's starting rotation in 2021.

            

