Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. Wants Free-Agent Contract with Super Bowl Contender

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. said Thursday he'll be searching for an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl contender when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Jones explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press) that "nothing's off the table" but he'd prefer a chance to win a championship.

"At this point in my career, that's what I want," he said. "That is what I want, but at the same time, it's not going to be—I'm not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I'm worth just because I've put in my work to get where I'm at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time."

Jones signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Lions in 2016 after he spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

The 30-year-old California native is coming off a strong 2020 season in Detroit. He recorded a career-high 76 receptions for 978 yards and nine touchdowns while playing all 16 games.

He posted his only 1,000-yard season in 2017 and caught double-digit touchdowns for Cincinnati in 2013.

In all, Jones has tallied 423 catches for 6,025 yards and 51 touchdowns in 112 career games. He's added 19 receptions across four playoff appearances.

Now he's looking for a chance to compete in the postseason more regularly, but that won't be the only factor in his free-agent decision.

"I think there's variables, obviously," Jones said on SiriusXM. "I know if there's certain teams that come knocking on my door, we'll get something to work for both sides. But at the same time, I am 31 [on March 12], I am going on my 10th season, but I'm still running past people and I'm doing the things that I've always done. So I have no signs of slowing down at all. And I think what I get will reflect that."

Jones is part of a deep group of free-agent wide receivers alongside the Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin, Houston Texans' Will Fuller V, Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster and Lions teammate Kenny Golladay.