Predicting the Next MLB Stars to Sign Megadeals After Fernando Tatis Jr.

0 of 8

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

There's a new $300 million man in Major League Baseball after star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Once Tatis signs on the dotted line, the list of active contracts worth at least $300 million will extend to seven. Because six of those deals have been signed within the past two years, it's a safe guess that there are more coming.

Rather than simply wait for them, we identified eight candidates to sign a $300 million megadeal in the near future. Though we considered one prospect, this list mostly consists of established superstars in their 20s who could get such paydays through extensions or free agency.

Let's count 'em down in order of how likely they are to join Tatis and the others in the $300 million club