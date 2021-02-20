UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis meet in a heavyweight main event at UFC Vegas 19 from the promotion's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

The two fighters are on a collision course after putting together impressive winning streaks. Blaydes has won each of his last four fights, highlighted by victories over Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov, while Lewis has put together three wins, punctuated by a TKO of Aleksei Oleinik.

His staring contest with Francis Ngannou notwithstanding, a Derrick Lewis fight is typically an entertaining affair. Blaydes' only loss in his last nine fights came at the hands of Ngannou as well. So there's a good chance the winner of this will have an inside track to a title fight shortly.

The six-fight main card also features a women's bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya. Vieira has just one loss in her UFC career and sits just outside the top five of her division at six, while Kunitskaya is ranked seventh.

Here's all you need to know to catch the action, the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights.