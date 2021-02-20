B/R MLB Skill Rankings: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Baseball's Top 25 Clutch Hitters

0 of 15

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The task is simple: Name the 25 best clutch hitters in baseball.

However, there has never been a go-to way to quantify "clutch," so in order to put together this list, a number of different statistics were taken into consideration.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four metrics to measure clutch:

Batting Average with Runners in Scoring Position (BA/RISP): A player's batting average when there is at least one runner on second or third base.

A player's batting average when there is at least one runner on second or third base. Batting Average in High-Leverage Situations (BA/HL): A player's batting average in high-leverage situations, as defined by the FanGraphs leverage index.

A player's batting average in high-leverage situations, as defined by the FanGraphs leverage index. Weighted Runs Created with Runners in Scoring Position (wRC/RISP): A player's total offensive value contributed with runners in scoring position measured in runs.

A player's total offensive value contributed with runners in scoring position measured in runs. Weighted Runs Created in High-Leverage Situations (wRC/HL): A player's total offensive value contributed in high-leverage situations measured in runs.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of contact ability.

On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.