B/R MLB Skill Rankings: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Baseball's Top 25 Clutch Hitters

5 of 15

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

15. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels (185 points)



Metrics: +.030 BA/RISP, +.003 BA/HL, 58 wRC/RISP, 18 wRC/HL

Since the start of 2019, Rendon leads the majors with 58 wRC with runners in scoring position, and that accounted for the bulk of his points. With a .311 baseline average, he didn't have as much room for variance as most hitters, but he still showed a better average in both clutch metrics.

14. Cavan Biggio, Toronto Blue Jays (200 points)



Metrics: +.058 BA/RISP, +.062 BA/HL, 28 wRC/RISP, 12 wRC/HL

A .298 average with runners in scoring position and a .302 average in high-leverage spots are not numbers that jump off the page, but relative to a .240 baseline average it speaks to Biggio's ability to dial in when the stakes are raised. The 25-year-old is a bit overshadowed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, but he's been the best of the bunch so far with 4.9 WAR the past two seasons.

12 (tie). AJ Pollock, Los Angeles Dodgers (201 points)



Metrics: +.029 BA/RISP, +.102 BA/HL, 24 wRC/RISP, 11 wRC/HL

The oft-injured Pollock was limited to 86 games in the first season of a four-year, $55 million deal with the Dodgers, but he bounced back nicely in 2020 with a 134 OPS+ and 16 home runs in 55 games. A .372 average in high-leverage spots helped vault him up these rankings.

12 (tie). Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (201 points)



Metrics: -.020 BA/RISP, +.111 BA/HL, 34 wRC/RISP, 21 wRC/HL

If these rankings were based solely on the 2019 season, Yelich would have had a solid claim for the top spot after he hit .327 with runners in scoring position and .388 in high-leverage spots while piling up wRC in both categories. However, he hit just .132 and .118 in those situations, respectively, in 2020, and that dragged him outside the top 10.

11. Rio Ruiz, Baltimore Orioles (204 points)



Metrics: +.043 BA/RISP, +.111 BA/HL, 15 wRC/RISP, 10 wRC/HL

A .229/.299/.393 hitter with an 85 OPS+ the past two seasons, Ruiz has no business showing up on a list of top hitters at first glance. However, he's hit .272 with runners in scoring position and .340 in high-leverage spots during that same span. Still just 26 years old, he'll be given every chance to prove himself in Baltimore.