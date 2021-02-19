    Schefter: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson Didn't Talk for '8, 9, 10 Weeks'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, left, talks with head coach Doug Pederson before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson reportedly didn't talk for an extended period of time during the latter stages of the 2020 NFL season.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter described the situation during an appearance Friday on 97.5 The Fanatic.

    "There are a lot of things that went wrong," Schefter said. "We have the team drafting Jalen Hurts. We have Carson feeling jilted by that. We have the team trying to reassure him. We have Carson not getting past that. We have Carson struggling. We have Carson and Doug not talking for weeks on end during the season, where the head coach and quarterback are not talking for eight, nine, 10 weeks."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      The Draft Scout's Updated Round 1 Mock After Wentz Deal

      The Draft Scout's Updated Round 1 Mock After Wentz Deal
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      The Draft Scout's Updated Round 1 Mock After Wentz Deal

      Matt Miller
      via Thedraftscout

      Why Hurts Is the Right Guy to Lead Eagles into the Future

      Why Hurts Is the Right Guy to Lead Eagles into the Future
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Why Hurts Is the Right Guy to Lead Eagles into the Future

      nj
      via nj

      NFL Prospects Most Hurt by Not Having a Combine

      Whose stock could take a hit without the league's normal predraft evaluation?

      NFL Prospects Most Hurt by Not Having a Combine
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Prospects Most Hurt by Not Having a Combine

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Bet Big on Wentz and Lost. But They're Not Out of Options

      Eagles Bet Big on Wentz and Lost. But They're Not Out of Options
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Eagles Bet Big on Wentz and Lost. But They're Not Out of Options

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer