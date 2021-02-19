Schefter: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson Didn't Talk for '8, 9, 10 Weeks'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson reportedly didn't talk for an extended period of time during the latter stages of the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter described the situation during an appearance Friday on 97.5 The Fanatic.

"There are a lot of things that went wrong," Schefter said. "We have the team drafting Jalen Hurts. We have Carson feeling jilted by that. We have the team trying to reassure him. We have Carson not getting past that. We have Carson struggling. We have Carson and Doug not talking for weeks on end during the season, where the head coach and quarterback are not talking for eight, nine, 10 weeks."

