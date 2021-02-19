NBA All-Star Game Rosters 2021: Voting Results for Starters, Predicting Reserves

NBA All-Star Game Rosters 2021: Voting Results for Starters, Predicting ReservesFebruary 19, 2021
NBA players, media and fans have spoken.
The votes are in for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, and the 10 starting spots (and two captains) have already been handed out. By this time next week, the reserves will be locked in place, too, after the Association's coaches have set those lineups.
After reviewing the voting results, we'll predict how the bench units will stack up in each conference.
Voting Results for Starters
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt: Kevin Durant*, Brooklyn Nets (Player Rank: 1; Fan Rank: 1; Media Rank: 3)
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Player Rank: 2; Fan Rank: 2; Media Rank: 1)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Player Rank: 3; Fan Rank: 3; Media Rank: 2)
Backcourt: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards (Player Rank: 1; Fan Rank: 1; Media Rank: 1)
Backcourt: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets (Player Rank: 2; Fan Rank: 2; Media Rank: 4)
Western Conference
Frontcourt: LeBron James*, Los Angeles Lakers (Player Rank: 1; Fan Rank: 1; Media Rank: 1)
Frontcourt: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Player Rank: 2; Fan Rank: 2; Media Rank: 2)
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (Player Rank: 4; Fan Rank: 3; Media Rank: 3)
Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (Player Rank: 1; Fan Rank: 1; Media Rank: 1)
Backcourt: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Player Rank: 3; Fan Rank: 2; Media Rank: 3)
* = captain
Eastern Conference Reserve Predictions
Frontcourt
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Despite a deep pool of potential choices, these all feel like locks.
Tatum is basically better at everything than last season, when he made his All-Star debut. Ditto for Adebayo. Middleton is a two-time All-Star who still feels underrated. Maybe it's the Robin role he plays to Antetokounmpo's Batman, but why does it seem so many are sleeping on a multi-positional defender who's averaging 20.3 points on 50/40/90 shooting and dishing a career-best 5.8 assists?
Backcourt
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
Brown had a strong case to crack the East's starting five. He's a ferocious defender who's being featured on offense like never before and responding with 25.9 points on 50.6/40.9/76.8 shooting.
Harden might've been an All-Star starter had his exit from Space City not been so unsightly. But even after accounting for that, the Beard will get the call as the league's leader in assists (11.3) and minutes (37.6).
Wild Cards
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
File these selections under the dictionary's listing for doozy. There are too many players in consideration to mention all of them, but Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic and Ben Simmons loom as some of the toughest final cuts.
Saying that, Young ranks fourth in assists (9.3) and 13th in points (26.5). LaVine is one of five players averaging 28 points, five assists and five rebounds; the other four are all All-Star starters.
Western Conference Reserve Predictions
Frontcourt
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
There should be no second-guessing here.
Gobert is the defensive anchor of the West's top seed. Davis is a two-way force who might be having a "down" year (by his standards) while supplying 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals. George has proved only stoppable by injuries or the health and safety protocols. He's a dogged defender who's shooting career-high rates from every level, good for a brilliant 50.8/47.8/90.5 slash line.
Backcourt
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Lillard might have the loudest argument of any All-Star snub. The Blazers are battered, bruised and still somehow fourth in the conference, because it's been Dame Time all the time.
Mitchell joins Gobert as one of the driving forces behind Utah's ascension to the Association's wins leader. Mitchell's 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 39.1 three-point percentage are all career highs.
Wild cards
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
This. Is. Brutal.
Mike Conley has a great case to make his overdue All-Star debut. Devin Booker has been a flamethrower. Brandon Ingram was an All-Star last season and is playing better now. DeMar DeRozan deserves a ton of credit for the San Antonio Spurs sitting sixth in the West. De'Aaron Fox is doing everything he can to accelerate the Sacramento Kings' rebuild.
But there are only two spots left, so it's all apologies to that group (especially Conley) and a huge congrats to Williamson and Paul.
A hard-charging Williamson might already be the scariest sight in basketball, and 2019's top pick is unlocking a shot-creating skill set that could render him unguardable. Paul, still the league's resident Point God, is once again steadying a new franchise and preparing to lead Phoenix on its first playoff trip since 2010.
All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.