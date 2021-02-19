NBA All-Star Game Rosters 2021: Voting Results for Starters, Predicting Reserves

2 of 3

Frontcourt

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Despite a deep pool of potential choices, these all feel like locks.

Tatum is basically better at everything than last season, when he made his All-Star debut. Ditto for Adebayo. Middleton is a two-time All-Star who still feels underrated. Maybe it's the Robin role he plays to Antetokounmpo's Batman, but why does it seem so many are sleeping on a multi-positional defender who's averaging 20.3 points on 50/40/90 shooting and dishing a career-best 5.8 assists?

Backcourt

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Brown had a strong case to crack the East's starting five. He's a ferocious defender who's being featured on offense like never before and responding with 25.9 points on 50.6/40.9/76.8 shooting.

Harden might've been an All-Star starter had his exit from Space City not been so unsightly. But even after accounting for that, the Beard will get the call as the league's leader in assists (11.3) and minutes (37.6).

Wild Cards

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks



Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

File these selections under the dictionary's listing for doozy. There are too many players in consideration to mention all of them, but Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic and Ben Simmons loom as some of the toughest final cuts.

Saying that, Young ranks fourth in assists (9.3) and 13th in points (26.5). LaVine is one of five players averaging 28 points, five assists and five rebounds; the other four are all All-Star starters.