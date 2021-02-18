LeBron James Becomes 3rd Player in NBA History to Score 35,000 Career Points

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LeBron James reached another career milestone Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

He scored the 35,000th point of his career on a free throw in the final minute of the second quarter, becoming the third player in league history to reach the threshold.

Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) are the only other players to score more than James in league history.

This is the second milestone James has reached in the last week, though this one is certainly much more worthy of a celebration than the one he hit Saturday.

In the Lakers' 115-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, James became the all-time record holder for most turnovers, passing Malone's 4,526. John Stockton, Kobe Bryant and Jason Kidd round out the top five in that category.

Earlier in the season, he became the first player in league history to score in double digits in 1,000 consecutive games.

The future Hall of Famer is continuing to cement his legacy as one of the league's greatest players ever in his 18th NBA season.

Having earned his 17th All-Star selection earlier in the day, the four-time NBA MVP entered Thursday's game averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists through 29 games for the Lakers.