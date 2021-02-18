CJ McCollum, Kevin Love React to Damian Lillard's 2021 NBA All-Star Game Snub

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard wasn't named to the Western Conference All-Stars' starting five, and a pair of NBA players are among those in disbelief after the fan vote broke the tie between Lillard and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Trail Blazers teammate CJ McCollum and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love tweeted their support for Dame following the announcement of the All-Star Game starters Thursday night:

Lillard is averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 27 games for Portland this season, while Doncic's averages of 29.1 points, 9.4 dimes and 8.6 boards are slightly better overall. However, it's Lillard whose short-handed Blazers squad is 18-10 and fourth in the West. Doncic's Mavericks are on the playoff bubble at 13-15.

Lillard will have to wait until All-Star reserves are announced Tuesday to hear his name called. All-Star Weekend festivities will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the All-Star Game set for Sunday, March 7.