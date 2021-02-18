    CJ McCollum, Kevin Love React to Damian Lillard's 2021 NBA All-Star Game Snub

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 19, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) moves the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard wasn't named to the Western Conference All-Stars' starting five, and a pair of NBA players are among those in disbelief after the fan vote broke the tie between Lillard and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

    Trail Blazers teammate CJ McCollum and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love tweeted their support for Dame following the announcement of the All-Star Game starters Thursday night:

    Lillard is averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 27 games for Portland this season, while Doncic's averages of 29.1 points, 9.4 dimes and 8.6 boards are slightly better overall. However, it's Lillard whose short-handed Blazers squad is 18-10 and fourth in the West. Doncic's Mavericks are on the playoff bubble at 13-15.

    Lillard will have to wait until All-Star reserves are announced Tuesday to hear his name called. All-Star Weekend festivities will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the All-Star Game set for Sunday, March 7.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

      Damian Lillard, James Harden and others. @danfavale discusses who didn't make the cut ➡️

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️

      📋 LeBron and KD voted captains 🗣 Any snubs? Drop your take in the comments

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      The starters are set. Who will fill out the rest of the All-Star rosters? @HughesNBA makes some predictions ➡️

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Schroder Out vs. Nets

      Lakers PG will not play tonight vs. Brooklyn due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols

      Schroder Out vs. Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Schroder Out vs. Nets

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report