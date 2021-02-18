Allen Robinson on Bears Future amid Tag Rumors: We've Come to a Fork in the Road

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Allen Robinson II's future with the Chicago Bears is very much up in the air.

While the wide receiver told Tyler Dunne of Go Long that he would be open to returning to the Windy City, he said the two sides are at something of a crossroads.

"With all that being said, unfortunately we've come to what seems to be a fork in the road," Robinson said. "But not even a fork. We haven't even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career."

Dunne suggested the Bears using the franchise tag on him is the most likely option, but Robinson said attempting to force a trade if that is how the situation unfolded is "definitely an option."

It should come as no surprise the Penn State product is looking for the security of a long-term deal. He already suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 campaign and will be 28 years old during the 2021 season. There may not be another opportunity for him to sign a massive deal in his prime.

He also has remained among the league's most productive wideouts despite playing with lackluster quarterbacks throughout his career.

Robinson caught passes from Blake Bortles with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the combination of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles with the Bears. Despite a list of signal-callers that is not exactly Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, he has three seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume.

Two of those seasons came in his last two with Chicago, and it is difficult to envision the Bears having much success throwing the ball in 2021 without him leading the receiving corps.

For now, he is looking for more security than what a franchise tag has to offer.