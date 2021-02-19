    NBA 2K21 Drops Video for Michael Jordan, Zion and More in MyTEAM: Age of Heroes

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    2K Sports

    It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...virtual Michael Jordan soaring through the air.

    It is officially the Age of Heroes in NBA 2K21. 

    On Friday, the popular video game franchise announced the next season of MyTEAM on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC will be the Age of Heroes, and it will feature the Modern Age vs. the Golden Age of the NBA with player alter egos.

    That means gamers can unleash the superpowers of some of the best players in today's game, as well as those from the league's history. You can soar through the air with Jordan, smash dunks with Zion Williamson and much more, all while going through a number of new challenges, rewards and superhero-themed cards.

    Among the new features is the ability to evolve a Sapphire Evo LeBron James into a Diamond. Players can also collect superhero cards from both the Modern and Golden Age, earn a Galaxy Opal Admiral David Robinson, earn a Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol and complete a new signature challenge from Jordan himself.

    Any progress players make on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also transfer to next-gen consoles.

    It's time for heroes to rule the virtual hardcourt.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳

      LeBron's windmill went for $47.5K. @highkin explains how NBA Top Shot works, and why fans are spending millions 📲

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      The starters are set. Who will fill out the rest of the All-Star rosters? @HughesNBA makes some predictions ➡️

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

      @AndrewDBailey's latest rankings for the NBA's upcoming class of free agents ➡️

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

      Damian Lillard, James Harden and others. @danfavale discusses who didn't make the cut ➡️

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report