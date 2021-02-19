NBA 2K21 Drops Video for Michael Jordan, Zion and More in MyTEAM: Age of Heroes

2K Sports

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...virtual Michael Jordan soaring through the air.

It is officially the Age of Heroes in NBA 2K21.

On Friday, the popular video game franchise announced the next season of MyTEAM on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC will be the Age of Heroes, and it will feature the Modern Age vs. the Golden Age of the NBA with player alter egos.

That means gamers can unleash the superpowers of some of the best players in today's game, as well as those from the league's history. You can soar through the air with Jordan, smash dunks with Zion Williamson and much more, all while going through a number of new challenges, rewards and superhero-themed cards.

Among the new features is the ability to evolve a Sapphire Evo LeBron James into a Diamond. Players can also collect superhero cards from both the Modern and Golden Age, earn a Galaxy Opal Admiral David Robinson, earn a Galaxy Opal Pau Gasol and complete a new signature challenge from Jordan himself.

Any progress players make on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also transfer to next-gen consoles.

It's time for heroes to rule the virtual hardcourt.