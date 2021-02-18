    Olympic Medalist, Figure Skating Coach Peter Oppegard Facing Abuse Allegations

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na, right, of South Korea, and her new coach Peter Oppegard chat while skating in Artesia, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Figure skating coach Peter Oppegard, who won the 1988 Olympic pairs bronze medal, is under investigation for allegations of abuse. 

    Christine Brennan of USA Today reported the U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating an allegation Oppegard bit a teenage female skater on the arm in 2013 and threw hot water and coffee at skaters during his time coaching at East West Ice Palace in Artesia, California. Oppegard coached at the rink from 2005 to 2018.

    Oppegard, 61, was inducted to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame alongside his longtime skating partner Jill Watson in 2004. The pair won three national championships in addition to the bronze at the 1988 Winter Games.

    Oppegard is married to skating coach and choreographer Karen Kwan, the sister of skating legend Michelle Kwan. Karen Kwan and Oppegard are credited with helping Michelle with some of her choreography during her career. The Kwan family owns East West Ice Palace.

    Oppegard and Kwan are currently estranged.

    He did not respond to USA Today's request for comment. 

