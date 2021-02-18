    Mavericks vs. Rockets Postponed Because of Severe Weather Conditions

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Friday's scheduled game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will be postponed as a result of "severe weather conditions," via Marc Stein of the New York Times:

    The game was set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston.

    Texas is in the midst of a winter storm that initially put more than 4 million residents without power, per CNN.com. The state is expected to have unusually cold temperatures for at least several more days.

    Dallas was already forced to postpone its home game against the Detroit Pistons originally scheduled for Wednesday.     

    Games in the NHL and college basketball have also been affected by the extreme weather this week.

    The NBA has already been forced to reschedule dozens of games as a result of COVID-19, creating further complications to the schedule approaching the All-Star break, which begins March 5.

    Houston (11-17) has only played a league-low 11 home games this year in a bizarre season, playing five of the last six on the road. The team is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and is scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers at home Saturday.

    Dallas (13-15) is currently slated to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

