Winners and Losers of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-Year, $340 Million Megadeal

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

When Fernando Tatis Jr. debuted for the San Diego Padres at only 20 years, many in baseball wondered what, exactly, the club was doing using a player with so much team control in the major leagues.

The clock started ticking the minute Tatis stepped on the big league field and began accruing major league service time. A limited window exists for the club to capitalize on a player's best years before they get too expensive for small-market clubs like San Diego to keep.

But the Padres never intended to let that happen with their star shortstop. They bucked the norm when they promoted him to the major leagues at age 20, so it would only make sense that they defied convention with a 14-year, $340 million mega contract.

Tatis' contract is only the fifth deal with a term length of at least 10 years in MLB history. Is he worth that kind of term? It's a small sample size, but Tatis has given every indication that he will be one of the most impactful players in the game at his position over the coming years. In 143 games, Tatis has slashed .301/.374/.582 with a .956 OPS, slugged 39 home runs and stolen 27 bases. He's only been caught stealing nine times.

If the projections hold true, Tatis is likely to hit nearly 30 home runs and create 90 or more runs for the Padres next season at 22. At his age, there is the potential for those numbers to become regular or for even greater production.

But like any contract of this kind of term, you take the prime along with the decline. And there are bigger things at play with this contract as well, especially when it comes to small-market teams. Here are the winners and losers of Tatis' contract.