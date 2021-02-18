    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Buying Meals for Homeless People amid Winter Storms

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and actor Matthew McConaughey helped buy meals for homeless Dallas residents staying at the city's convention center during Texas' winter storms, per OurCalling on Thursday.

    Texas has undergone severe winter weather and has dealt with outages that have left as many as two million people without power during the harsh temperatures, per CNN.com.

    Food has also become an issue in the state.

    "I'm issuing a red alert regarding agriculture and our food supply chain here in the state of Texas," Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm getting calls from farmers and ranchers across the state reporting that the interruptions in electricity and natural gas are having a devastating effect on their operations."

    Related

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers

      @SOBO55 breaks down the biggest winners and losers from Wentz finally going to Indy 📲

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Trade Winners and Losers

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles Want QB Competition

      Philly intends to bring in competition for Jalen Hurts this offseason following the Wentz trade (Schefter)

      Eagles Want QB Competition
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles Want QB Competition

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Dak Providing Meals in Dallas

      Prescott sent support to purchase meals for homeless individuals at a weather shelter set up due to the snowstorm

      Dak Providing Meals in Dallas
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Dak Providing Meals in Dallas

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy

      Darius Leonard ‘can’t wait to see what the future holds’ with his new QB

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Maniac Welcomes Wentz to Indy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report