Cowboys' Dak Prescott Buying Meals for Homeless People amid Winter Storms

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and actor Matthew McConaughey helped buy meals for homeless Dallas residents staying at the city's convention center during Texas' winter storms, per OurCalling on Thursday.

Texas has undergone severe winter weather and has dealt with outages that have left as many as two million people without power during the harsh temperatures, per CNN.com.

Food has also become an issue in the state.

"I'm issuing a red alert regarding agriculture and our food supply chain here in the state of Texas," Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm getting calls from farmers and ranchers across the state reporting that the interruptions in electricity and natural gas are having a devastating effect on their operations."