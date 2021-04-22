Steven Adams Ruled Out for Pelicans vs. Magic with Ankle Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams will miss the second half of his team's game against the Orlando Magic due to left ankle soreness, the team announced.

He had a near double-double in the first half, with 12 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes before exiting

Adams arrived to the Pelicans as part of the blockbuster four-team trade that also brought in Eric Bledsoe to reshape the team's starting lineup. He has averaged 7.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 54 games in his first season in New Orleans.

He's been one of the NBA's most durable players, having not missed more than 12 games in any of his first seven seasons and making at least 80 appearances in four of those campaigns.

More recently, the 27-year-old New Zealand native suffered an ankle sprain in a Feb. 17 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jaxson Hayes should see the biggest increase in role to fill the frontcourt void. It could also create additional chances for Naji Marshall and Wes Iwundu to get involved.

Adams' numbers don't jump off the page, but he is an important part of the Pelicans' lineup thanks to his ability to make an impact without a ton of offensive touches. He'll slide back into his usual role once healthy.