    2021 NBA All-Star Game, Dunk, 3-Point Contests to Be Held March 7 in Atlanta

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
    Nam Huh/Associated Press

    The NBA confirmed Thursday the 2021 All-Star Game will be on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

    The Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will come before the All-Star Game tips off. The Slam Dunk Contest will occur at halftime.

    "As part of this year's events, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that they will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines," the NBA said.

               

