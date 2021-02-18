AEW Dynamite Earns Ratings Win over WWE NXT After Sting-Brian Cage Confrontation

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite's trend of ratings victories over WWE NXT continued in this week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 747,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 713,000 viewers for its two-hour show on USA Network.

Dynamite saw Sting take a bump for the first time since 2015, as the 61-year-old star was powerbombed by Brian Cage ahead of the tag team street fight pitting Sting and TNT champion Darby Allin against Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution.

There was also an AEW Tag Team Championship match on Dynamite with The Young Bucks beating Santana and Ortiz. After the match, The Inner Circle attacked The Young Bucks, setting the stage for The Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF at Revolution.

The main event of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley, Fenix and Lance Archer beat Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade, but the big story came afterward when AEW World champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers attacked Moxley.

Omega announced that he would give Mox a rematch for the title, but it would have to be in an an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at Revolution.

Also on Dynamite, Riho beat Serena Deeb in the first round of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship and the team of "Hangman" Page and Matt Hardy beat TH2, only for Page to reveal afterward that he had signed a contract for a match against Hardy at Revolution.

NXT featured fallout from the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pay-per-view, including the issue between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly after Cole turned on his former Undisputed Era stablemate at TakeOver.

The main event of NXT saw O'Reilly, Strong and Finn Balor face Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The latter team won the match when Dunne pinned Balor after Cole showed up and took out both O'Reilly and Balor.

There was also a confrontation between the 2021 women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez and the WWE Women's Tag Team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, setting up their eventual match.

Other key moments on NXT included Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart beating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Leon Ruff defeating Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro beating Jessi Kamea and Aliyah, Kushida defeating Tyler Rust and Zoey Stark winning a squash match in her debut.

