Cardinals 'Hope' to Sign Patrick Peterson to New Contract, Says Michael Bidwill

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Patrick Peterson is eligible for free agency this offseason, but the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to retain the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Appearing on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (h/t Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic), Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said "it's our hope" to re-sign Peterson.



The Cardinals gave Peterson a long-term commitment in July 2014 when he signed a five-year, $70 million contract extension with $48 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at that time.

Spotrac estimates that the Cardinals will have $19.5 million in cap space this offseason.

Peterson's deal coincided with the best stretch of Cardinals football in decades. They made the playoffs as a wild-card team in 2014 and reached the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

Age has caught up to Peterson in recent seasons. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus noted the 30-year-old ranks 93rd among all cornerbacks in wins above replacement and a below-average coverage grade of 57.3 since the start of 2019.

Peterson has spent his entire 10-year career in Arizona since being drafted No. 11 overall by the organization in 2011. He was named to the All-Pro first team three times in his first five seasons, including as a rookie. The LSU alum has started all 154 games he's played for the team.