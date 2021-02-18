Sting 'OK' After 'Scary' Powerbomb from Brian Cage, Says AEW's Schiavone

Photo credit: AEW

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone provided a positive update on Sting after he got physical on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

During the AEW Dynamite Post-Show, Schiavone said Sting was "OK" after getting powerbombed by Brian Cage:

"As scary as that may be, and I know what you're getting at, he's OK," Schiavone said. "So there you go."

Schiavone was also asked why Sting would take such a big bump at the age of 61, and he responded: "Because he obviously wants to. And he obviously thinks it's good for business."

Sting had not taken a bump on television since his last official match, which was against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions in 2015.

The Icon suffered a neck injury in that match, leading to his retirement. With WWE apparently unwilling to clear him to wrestle, Sting made the leap to AEW late last year, debuting on Dynamite in December.

Sting quickly got involved in TNT champion Darby Allin's rivalry with Team Taz. Sting did hit Ricky Starks with his bat a few weeks ago, but he has largely stayed out of the fray and cut promos instead.

It was recently announced that Sting would make his in-ring return at the March 7 Revolution pay-per-view, teaming with Allin against Cage and Starks in a tag team street fight.

While it has been widely assumed that the match will be cinematic in order to protect Sting, what happened Wednesday suggests he is open and willing to take bumps as well.

AEW would likely be wise to limit high-impact physicality on Sting's part given his age and injury history, but if he can do it once in a while, it could go a long way toward advancing storylines.

