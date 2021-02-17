Report: Mike Tomlin, Steelers Staffers Sent Home Due to Health, Safety Protocols

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and numerous members of the coaching and scouting staffs were sent home out of caution following "several positive COVID-19 tests," per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin and the staffers were working at the Steelers' facility in the South Side area of Pittsburgh, per Dulac, who also made clear that it is unknown who exactly tested positive.

"It is not known if Tomlin tested positive, nor would the Steelers release that information if he were," Dulac wrote. "During the season, the team never identified which players tested positive or were close contact when they placed them on the reserve/COVID-19 list because of NFL protocols."

Per Allison Koehler of Steelers Wire, 15 Steelers players (plus special teams coordinator Danny Smith) were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were considered a close contact to someone who did.

Tomlin has coached the Steelers since 2007, amassing nine playoff appearances, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl victory.

Pittsburgh went 12-4 under Tomlin last year, winning the AFC North but losing in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Cleveland Browns at home.