    Tom Brady Shades Critics for Doubting Him, Bucs in Video Celebrating Super Bowl

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tom Brady and Michael Jordan apparently share more than being (arguably) the greatest player in the history of their respective sports.

    Both also carry every slight against them as motivation.

    Brady posted a tweet Wednesday that features several comments about his alleged decline after he once again proved doubters wrong in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Of course, this is nothing new to anyone who's paid attention to Brady's career. He famously remembers every quarterback drafted ahead of him in 2000 and even openly wrote about his desire to prove himself outside of the shadow of Bill Belichick in announcing his decision to leave New England.

    This is what great athletes do; they find motivation to push themselves when they've already accomplished everything a human being could possibly want in their chosen field.

    Brady is performing at a higher level than perhaps any age-43 athlete in history. He's earned the right to have a little gloating with his record seventh Super Bowl trophy. 

