    Report: Blazers' Damian Lillard to Participate in 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) moves the ball up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will compete in the 2021 NBA Three-Point Contest, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association were nearing an agreement to stage the All-Star Game on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

    Per Haynes, the Three-Point Contest will take place before the All-Star Game tips off.

    Some have questioned whether the NBA should hold the event at all amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lillard acknowledged the difficulties that the showcase poses but said he planned on taking part if invited:

    The five-time All-Star is shooting 38 percent from the perimeter, down from a career-high 40.1 percent in 2019-20. He's averaging four made three-pointers per game, third-best in the league.

    In order to really make Lillard at home, the organizers for the Three-Point Contest should ensure only a few seconds are left on the clock whenever the veteran guard grabs a ball off the rack.

    Lillard's propensity for spotting up anywhere inside half court probably played a role in the NBA's decision to modify the competition, too. Last year saw the inclusion of two shots six feet from the arc that were worth three points apiece.

    This will be the third time the 30-year-old is taking part. He was supposed to participate last year but bowed out after suffering a right groin strain shortly before the All-Star break.

