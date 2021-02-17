UFC's Colby Covington Calls out Kamaru Usman, Says Win vs. Burns Wasn't Special

John Locher/Associated Press

Colby Covington got knocked out the first time he fought Kamaru Usman.

Given a second chance, Covington believes he's found a weakness in Usman's game. The controversial fighter appeared on Submission Radio this week and offered a challenge to Usman, which in typical Covington fashion bordered on offensive:

"I think that looks like a guy really primed to get knocked out his next fight, and I want to be the one to deliver it. He looks a little chinny. Dilbert, he's an oversized midget, man, he's a 155-er getting knocked out by 155-ers. The guy's nothing, and that guy came out and dropped you and almost finished you in the first round? You got lucky to get out of that that he fell on his back and just sat there for five minutes and let you recover.

"Besides that, I didn't see anything special. I see a guy that's gotten worse. He changed camps and he looks like a different fighter in the worst way. He looks like he's declined in his progression. So, he looks like a guy I'm ready to expose to the world, and I want to show them Colby 'Chaos' Covington 2.0."

Covington lost to Usman via TKO in the fifth round of their bout at UFC 245. The bout was well-regarded, earning Fight of the Night honors. The build to their fight featured a bevy of political and racist commentary from Covington, leading to Usman saying he wanted to punish him for his comments.

"I really wanted to knock him out," Usman told Joe Rogan after the first fight. "I was saying I want to punish him for 24 minutes, then knock him out in the last minute."

Covington stoked their rivalry last year with further racist comments, saying Usman communicates with his "little tribe" with "smoke signals." UFC president Dana White has continually defended Covington despite his continued blatant racism and other insensitive remarks.

Covington is currently the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division after defeating Tyron Woodley at a UFC Fight Night event in September.

Jorge Masvidal is considered the other top contender to be Usman's next opponent.