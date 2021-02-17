    Dwyane Wade 'Would Love' to See Anthony Edwards 'Set a Higher Bar Than I Have'

    Adam Wells
February 17, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Dwyane Wade responded to a comment from Anthony Edwards by encouraging the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie to be better than he was.

    After Edwards told reporters Wade is "one of the greatest shooting guards" in NBA history, the Miami Heat legend tweeted that he "would love" to see the 19-year-old "set a higher bar than I have."

    Edwards has made no secret of his admiration for Wade. The Georgia native picked the future Hall of Famer as his NBA comparison leading up to the draft. 

    "He can be better. America here is your number 1 pick!" Wade tweeted in response. 

    The Timberwolves ultimately made Edwards the top pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's still adjusting to the professional game in his first season, but he does lead all rookies in scoring with 14.8 points per game. 

    Wade averaged 16.2 points per game in his first season with the Heat before taking his game to the next level. The 13-time All-Star had a run of nine consecutive seasons averaging at least 21 points per game from 2004 to 2013.

