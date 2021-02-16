Report: Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager Among New Investors in NWSL's Spirit

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

There will reportedly be a presidential feel to the new investment group for the Washington Spirit.

According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are part of a group investing in the NWSL team.

Clinton is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. Bush Hager is the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

They aren't the only notable names in the investment group, as former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and former U.S. World Cup goalkeeper Briana Scurry are also reportedly involved. Dawes won a gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Games, while Scurry won two gold medals and the 1999 World Cup during her illustrious career.

Meg Linehan and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic also reported the news, noting managing partner Steve Baldwin was looking for outside investments.

The Spirit finished the 2019 season in fifth place in the NWSL table with 34 points on nine wins, eight losses and seven draws.

The NWSL will start its 2021 season with the Challenge Cup that lasts from April 9 through May 8. The regular season starts May 15.