Rockies' Trevor Story Suffers Finger Injury; Early X-Rays Show No Fracture

Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story exited early against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after getting hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth.

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that Story was hit on the index finger of his right hand by Chris Devenski and did not take the field for the bottom of the inning. He was 1-for-3 with a hit, run and two RBI in addition to the walk.

The Athletic's Nike Groke reported that early X-rays were clear of a fracture.

Alan Trejo moved to shortstop to fill the hole in the field, while Ryan McMahon went to second and Josh Fuentes entered the game at third base. The Rockies ended up falling to the Diamondbacks, 8-4.

Story, who survived a Rockies offseason that saw franchise star Nolan Arenado traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, has been a major piece of the Rockies infield since he made his MLB debut in 2016.

In 2020, he slashed .289/.355/.519 with 15 stolen bases, the most in the National League. He brought that success into the early parts of 2021, with a .283/.336/.495 slash line and 16 RBI.

General manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged Story's contributions in February, saying that the Rockies "certainly cherish having Trevor as our shortstop."

A first-round pick (No. 45 overall) by the Rockies out of high school in 2011, Story will earn $17.5 million in base salary this season.