IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 16

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander won the Triple Threat Revolver Match at No Surrender to earn a shot at TJP’s X-Division Championship. He got that opportunity to kick off this week’s show.

Both champion and challenger sought submissions early, neither able to completely execute their desired hold. Sportsmanship gave way to early frustration and some strikes by both competitors, giving way to a big backbreaker by The Walking Weapon.

Each man took control momentarily before the challenger sent TJP face-first into the turnbuckle with a slingshot, forcing him to break yet another submission attempt. TJP recovered, twisting his opponent in ways the body does not turn. Alexander fought out and looked for an ankle lock, only for the champion to escape.

Alexander dodged the Mamba Splash and wiped TJP out on the floor with a crossbody. The Canadian uncharacteristically scaled the ropes and flew right into a dropkick from TJP, who made his pay for stepping out of his comfort zone.

Counters and reversals dominated late before the competitors again headed up top. TJP dropped Alexander off the top rope and went for his trademark splash again. Alexander got the knees up and applied the ankle lock. TJP escaped, countered Divine Intervention and applied the octopus submission. Alexander countered.

TJP caught Alexander with the Detonation Kick and finally put his opponent away with the Mamba Splash.

Result

TJP defeated Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship

Grade

B+

Analysis

What a match to kick off this week’s show!

The counter-wrestling was nothing short of extraordinary, the search for that one submission that would put the other away, enthralling. That it was eventually a top-rope splash that earned the champion the win was a nice touch given the emphasis on the mat game throughout.

The argument can be made that Alexander should not have lost here after winning such a significant match at No Surrender, but the former tag team competitor’s entire arc will be that of a talented mat technician looking to prove he belongs in the hunt for singles gold.

Blowing that payoff right out of the gate would have robbed him of a storyline that could have been much more beneficial than a rapid title win.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown put over the efforts of both men fantastically on commentary and made the match feel like a much bigger deal than it probably was. They sold it expertly and the result was a finished product that benefited both men and elevated the X-Division title in the process.