IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from February 16
On the heels of its No Surrender live event special, Impact Wrestling hit the AXS TV airwaves with a show headlined by the appearance of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Juice Robinson and David Finlay.
What would the popular team have in store for Impact as the company continued to welcome talent from across the wrestling world? And why would it presumably have to do with world tag team champions The Good Brothers?
Josh Alexander's quest for singles glory continued as he challenged TJP for the X-Division Championship.
Would The Walking Weapon prove to the world that he was more than just a tag team specialist; that he can succeed on his own and add to his championship resume? Or would TJP continue a red-hot 2021 with another successful title defense, just days after knocking off Rohit Raju?
Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the February 16 episode.
X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. TJP
Josh Alexander won the Triple Threat Revolver Match at No Surrender to earn a shot at TJP’s X-Division Championship. He got that opportunity to kick off this week’s show.
Both champion and challenger sought submissions early, neither able to completely execute their desired hold. Sportsmanship gave way to early frustration and some strikes by both competitors, giving way to a big backbreaker by The Walking Weapon.
Each man took control momentarily before the challenger sent TJP face-first into the turnbuckle with a slingshot, forcing him to break yet another submission attempt. TJP recovered, twisting his opponent in ways the body does not turn. Alexander fought out and looked for an ankle lock, only for the champion to escape.
Alexander dodged the Mamba Splash and wiped TJP out on the floor with a crossbody. The Canadian uncharacteristically scaled the ropes and flew right into a dropkick from TJP, who made his pay for stepping out of his comfort zone.
Counters and reversals dominated late before the competitors again headed up top. TJP dropped Alexander off the top rope and went for his trademark splash again. Alexander got the knees up and applied the ankle lock. TJP escaped, countered Divine Intervention and applied the octopus submission. Alexander countered.
TJP caught Alexander with the Detonation Kick and finally put his opponent away with the Mamba Splash.
Result
TJP defeated Alexander to retain the X-Division Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
What a match to kick off this week’s show!
The counter-wrestling was nothing short of extraordinary, the search for that one submission that would put the other away, enthralling. That it was eventually a top-rope splash that earned the champion the win was a nice touch given the emphasis on the mat game throughout.
The argument can be made that Alexander should not have lost here after winning such a significant match at No Surrender, but the former tag team competitor’s entire arc will be that of a talented mat technician looking to prove he belongs in the hunt for singles gold.
Blowing that payoff right out of the gate would have robbed him of a storyline that could have been much more beneficial than a rapid title win.
Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown put over the efforts of both men fantastically on commentary and made the match feel like a much bigger deal than it probably was. They sold it expertly and the result was a finished product that benefited both men and elevated the X-Division title in the process.
Fatal 4-Way Match: Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Daivari
After failing to win the Triple Threat Revolver Match at No Surrender, four of the top X-Division competitors jockeyed for position in the title hunt in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Trey Miguel, Suicide, Daivari and Willie Mack made up a field of accomplished former champions.
Miguel and Suicide started with a dazzling, lightning-quick exchange before Mack introduced his power advantage to the match and bowled over his smaller opponents.
Daivari seized control, beating down the hooded vigilante of Impact Wrestling before Mack re-established his dominance with a standing moonsault to both Suicide and Miguel. The former Rascal recovered and, with Mack and Daivari out of the picture, delivered a Meteora to Suicide for the win.
After the match, Sami Callihan approached Miguel backstage and called into question his passion and ability to win the big one. Unfazed by Callihan’s attempt to goad him into an irrational fight, Miguel smiled and walked away.
Result
Miguel defeated Suicide, Mack and Daivari
Grade
B-
Analysis
Miguel already feels bigger than the X-Division, despite having carved out a reputation for himself on that roster for the better part of his Impact career. The former Rascal has been treated in a different light since returning to the company a month ago and the budding rivalry with Callihan does nothing to curb that feeling.
Callihan as the antagonizer, the devil on the proverbial shoulder talking pessimism and attempting to get Miguel to lash out is a great role for him. As is that of a former champion who can be utilized to help bring others to his level. That impending match will be great because the talent involved dictates it.
As for this four-way, it was solid and featured a great performance by Mack as the powerhouse alternative to the more traditional X-Division workers. Low-key charismatic, Mack really should be doing more than he is, but he is a great babyface who can succeed at any level.
Matt Cardona vs. Hernandez
FinJuice vs. Reno Scum
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s FinJuice invaded the Impact Zone Tuesday night as David Finlay and Juice Robinson made their in-ring debut against Reno Scum’s Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe.
The newcomers started hot, cutting a frenetic pace as they caught the opposition off-guard. A big spinebuster by Luster flattened Finlay, though, and allowed the veteran heel tandem to seize control of the match.
Finlay ultimately made the hot tag to Robinson, who exploded into the match and joined Finlay for an homage to Power & Glory with a superplex/frog splash combo to Thornstowe for the win.
After the match, The Good Brothers interrupted the post-match celebration and condescendingly reminded Robinson and Finlay of their time as young boys in Japan. The victors reminded the Impact tag champions that this isn’t 2015 and they aren’t young boys. They threw in a dig or two to wrap things up.
Result
Robinson and Finlay defeated Reno Scum
Grade
A
Analysis
The match was a glorified squash but it was meant to be an introduction to FinJuic, their in-ring style, and why their appearance was such a big deal. On that end, it succeeded and then some. Robinson and Finlay were presented as an elite tandem, thanks in large part to Striker’s knowledge of their success in Japan.
That they were immediately confronted by The Good Brothers and entered into title contention only helped make them feel like an enormous deal. For fans who were not familiar with them prior to the match, Robinson and Finlay are immediately a threat to dethrone Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, a testament to their overall presentation from day one.
Kudos to Reno Scum for so effectively putting them over between the ropes. They may not be a prominent threat in the tag division, but they have repeatedly done a phenomenal job of putting others over and hanging with every team, regardless of their experience.
Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood
Following a backstage confrontation, Nevaeh too to the squared circle for a match with Tenille Dashwood. Looking to turn the tide in her favor and rekindle some momentum after a recent losing streak with tag team partner Havok, Nevaeh started fast, frustration Dashwood heading into the break.
Coming out of the commercial, though, Tenille controlled the match. She delivered a rope-assisted neckbreaker and stomped away at the Ohio native in the corner.
Nevaeh created separation and mounted a comeback that included a near-fall off a big clothesline. She sent Dashwood face-first into the mat but still could not put her away.
The Aussie withstood the onslaught, dropped Nevaeh on the turnbuckle and scored the win with a running boot.
Result
Dashwood defeated Navaeh
Grade
C
Analysis
Nevaeh is on a professional downward spiral, frustration mounting with every loss. Earlier in the night, she expressed said frustration to partner Havok and by leaving her in the locker room for her match with Dashwood, insinuated it was her fault.
Yet, with this loss, it becomes an internal exploration. Does she still have it? Is she good enough to hang with this crop of women? Can she succeed as a singles competitor or does she need Havok more than she knows?
Like several other matches on this show, this was about planting the seeds for stories that will unfold over the next several weeks en route to Revolution on pay-per-view. It served its purpose and shines a light on the underrated Nevaeh.
Old School Rules
Moose interrupted and beat down Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, leaving the Impact world champion Swann lying in the closing moments of that show. Tuesday, in the TV main event, a vengeful Dreamer clashed with Moose in an Old School Rules Match.
The Innovator of Violence punished and pummeled Moose early and often, clearly dominating heading into the commercial break.
Moose, though, used his power and ferocity to take control of the bout. He beat Dreamer down and added insult to injury, calling him a "fat piece of trash." Tommy responded with a low blow and chair shots that had the extreme veteran rolling late.
Moose halted his momentum, delivering an STO on a steel chair. Desperation setting in, Dreamer summoned his last burst of energy and drove his opponent through a table. He unloaded with a kendo stick shot but Moose caught him and delivered a uranage.
The spear followed and Moose earned the hard-fought victory.
Result
Moose defeated Dreamer
Grade
B
Analysis
Moose has been groomed to be the top star in Impact Wrestling for the last year. From his feud with EC3, which saw him discover a killer edge, to his subsequent program with Willie Mack and the build to the match with Swann, he has been the focal point of Impact's creative efforts.
And rightfully so. He is a hell of a talent. A former pro football player with a great look and the intensity needed to be carry a company as its lead heel, he fits the mold. And thanks to the efforts of Tommy Dreamer, both here and since last June, he is finally ready for the push.
This was an adequate hardcore match that put over Moose's toughness, proved he could overcome a late surge by Dreamer, and set him up for the PPV clash with Swann.
Moose's time is now, Impact knows it and the wrestling world will, too.