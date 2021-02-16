Bucs' Devin White: 'We Knew Our Front 4 Was Gonna Dominate' Chiefs in Super Bowl

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had no doubt about his team's ability to stop the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"We knew that they was gonna be a cocky team, which they have every right to be," White said in an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. "They was the No. 1 offense in the entire National Football League. But the thing is, we knew they couldn't block us. We knew our front four was gonna dominate them. So they did us a favor."



The defending Super Bowl champions used five blockers for the majority of the game, opting instead to leave quarterback Patrick Mahomes to find a way out of trouble on his own.

White, who was named second-team All-Pro this year, recorded 12 total tackles and an interception in the Buccaneers' 31-9 domination over Kansas City.

"We weren't gonna be that cocky team like, 'Hey, we're gonna play them in Cover One, we're gonna shut them down,'" White said. "Our best guys matched up on their best guys. We was gonna make it be a team, collective win on defense, and that's what we did, man."

The Chiefs' offensive line was battered at different points throughout the season, culminating in left tackle Eric Fisher's Achilles tear in the AFC Championship. To replace him, the team moved right tackle Mike Remmers over to fill the empty spot, while Andrew Wylie moved from guard to tackle to take over for Remmers. A pair of backups played guard.

When all was said and done, the Chiefs had just one Week 1 starter on the offensive line for the big game—center Austin Reiter.

And while it proved to be trouble from the beginning as the Chiefs entered the break down 21-3, they didn't adjust the game plan, and it showed as Mahomes was hit seven times and sacked three times, pressured on 37.5 percent of his dropbacks and unable to find the end zone during the Bucs' victory.