    Blake Griffin Trade Odds: Heat, Thunder Betting Favorites to Land Pistons PF

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    If the Detroit Pistons find a taker for a Blake Griffin trade, the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently considered the favorites to land the six-time All-Star.

    BetOnline.ag's sportsbook provided odds after the Pistons confirmed Griffin would be sitting out for the foreseeable future while the franchise explores a way to amicably part ways with the veteran forward:

