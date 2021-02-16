Blake Griffin Trade Odds: Heat, Thunder Betting Favorites to Land Pistons PF

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

If the Detroit Pistons find a taker for a Blake Griffin trade, the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently considered the favorites to land the six-time All-Star.

BetOnline.ag's sportsbook provided odds after the Pistons confirmed Griffin would be sitting out for the foreseeable future while the franchise explores a way to amicably part ways with the veteran forward:

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.