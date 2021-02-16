Blake Griffin Trade Odds: Heat, Thunder Betting Favorites to Land Pistons PF

Blake Griffin Trade Odds: Heat, Thunder Betting Favorites to Land Pistons PFFebruary 16, 2021
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
If the Detroit Pistons find a taker for a Blake Griffin trade, the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently considered the favorites to land the six-time All-Star.
BetOnline.ag's sportsbook provided odds after the Pistons confirmed Griffin would be sitting out for the foreseeable future while the franchise explores a way to amicably part ways with the veteran forward:
Pistons’ young forwards set to benefit from Blake Griffin’s exit