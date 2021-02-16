Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Arrested After $1.6M of Meth Allegedly Discovered

Denis Paquin/Associated Press

Two-time Olympic medal winner Scott Miller was arrested in Sydney after Australian police said they seized $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine from him and another man, according to CBS News.

Authorities issued a statement on the arrest but didn't identify Miller by name:

"Following extensive inquiries, investigators assisted by South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad, Public Order Riot Squad and Operation ODIN, executed three search warrants at a business at Bankstown, unit at Rozelle and home at Balmain from 6am today (Tuesday 16 February 2021).

"Officers located and seized approximately one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $250,000, over $75,000 cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and smaller amounts of prohibited drugs, all which have been taken for further forensic examination."

Police said the drugs had been hidden in candles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

