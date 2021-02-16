    Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Arrested After $1.6M of Meth Allegedly Discovered

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    **FILE**Scott Miller of Australia holds up his silver medal that he won in the men's 100 meter butterfly at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, in this July 24, 1996 file photo. Miller was charged Thursday, April 17, 2008 with drug offenses along with the son of a former Australian rugby captain. Police said they found a pill press capable of producing up to 27,000 pills an hour, and a professional tablet counter after searching a storage facility in northern Sydney. They arrested Miller, 33, and seized steroids after raiding a home later in the day. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin,file)
    Denis Paquin/Associated Press

    Two-time Olympic medal winner Scott Miller was arrested in Sydney after Australian police said they seized $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine from him and another man, according to CBS News.

    Authorities issued a statement on the arrest but didn't identify Miller by name:

    "Following extensive inquiries, investigators assisted by South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad, Public Order Riot Squad and Operation ODIN, executed three search warrants at a business at Bankstown, unit at Rozelle and home at Balmain from 6am today (Tuesday 16 February 2021).

    "Officers located and seized approximately one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $250,000, over $75,000 cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and smaller amounts of prohibited drugs, all which have been taken for further forensic examination."

    Police said the drugs had been hidden in candles.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      @ZBuckley pairs the unlikely player with his ideal contender ahead of the trade deadline

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      After Jazz cruise to their 18th win in 19 games, our writer explains why Utah is the team to beat ➡️

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      The champ showed he's not the 'boring' fighter people think he is with TKO of Gilbert Burns ➡️

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing

      @kalynkahler explains why the Carson Wentz saga shows QBs have more power than ever to change their destiny ➡️

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report