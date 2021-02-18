Lakers Players Who Should Be Shopped at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers could stand pat between now and the March 25 NBA trade deadline, and it would do nothing to dislodge them from the league's short list of heavyweight contenders.

But the defending champs might see opportunities to improve their roster, and while they could wait to see what the buyout market has to offer, they'd have less control over those situations than if they traded for a player in the near future.

Selective buying is probably the right mindset, since there's no data to suggest major changes are needed. If there is a chance to expand their playoff rotation, though, the following three players are worth shopping around to gauge their return.