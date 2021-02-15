    Bad Bunny Pins Akira Tozawa with Damien Priest's Help to Win WWE 24/7 Title

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 19m ago in the B/R App

    Bad Bunny performs
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Bad Bunny was in the right place at the right time Monday night.

    The rapper pinned Akira Tozawa on Raw to become the 24/7 champion. Damian Priest incapacitated Tozawa by slamming his head off an equipment case backstage, allowing Bad Bunny to get the easy win.

    The Puerto Rican star has been a steady presence on WWE programming in recent weeks. He performed his song, "Booker T," at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view before attacking The Miz and John Morrison from the top rope later in the night.

    He also accompanied Priest to the ring last week for a match against Angel Garza, at one point getting The Miz and Morrison ejected from ringside.

    Bad Bunny's involvement has been a great way to provide some extra shine to Priest upon his getting called up from NXT.

    With any luck, this is all leading up to R-Truth winning back the 24/7 title on Saturday Night Live, where Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the musical guest for the upcoming show.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      Gauntlet Match will determine the final entrant at Elimination Chamber. Discuss the show in our WWE Community

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: WWE Issuing Violations for Social Posts

      WWE is setting up a series of punishments for those who name third parties in social media posts

      Report: WWE Issuing Violations for Social Posts
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Report: WWE Issuing Violations for Social Posts

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Little-Known WWE Black Historical Moments

      We look at 10 underappreciated Black moments in the history of WWE

      Little-Known WWE Black Historical Moments
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Little-Known WWE Black Historical Moments

      Philip Lindsey
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the WWE Universe

      💰 NXT contract salaries revealed 😬 Pat McAfee calls out Adam Cole ⭐ Eli Drake back as LA Knight

      Around the WWE Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report