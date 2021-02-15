Bad Bunny Pins Akira Tozawa with Damien Priest's Help to Win WWE 24/7 Title

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bad Bunny was in the right place at the right time Monday night.

The rapper pinned Akira Tozawa on Raw to become the 24/7 champion. Damian Priest incapacitated Tozawa by slamming his head off an equipment case backstage, allowing Bad Bunny to get the easy win.

The Puerto Rican star has been a steady presence on WWE programming in recent weeks. He performed his song, "Booker T," at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view before attacking The Miz and John Morrison from the top rope later in the night.

He also accompanied Priest to the ring last week for a match against Angel Garza, at one point getting The Miz and Morrison ejected from ringside.

Bad Bunny's involvement has been a great way to provide some extra shine to Priest upon his getting called up from NXT.

With any luck, this is all leading up to R-Truth winning back the 24/7 title on Saturday Night Live, where Bad Bunny is scheduled to be the musical guest for the upcoming show.