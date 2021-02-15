Former Alabama DL Lorenzo Washington Dies at Age 34

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Lorenzo Washington, who helped Alabama win the 2010 BCS National Championship, has died at the age of 34.

The team announced his death Monday, confirming reports that began to circulate a day earlier, after his former teammate Eryk Anders offered condolences in an Instagram post.

No cause of death has been announced.

Through three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Washington—a Georgia native—collected 69 tackles (12 for loss) and six sacks, primarily playing defensive end.

Alabama went 13-0 leading up to the 2010 championship game in Nick Saban's third season as head coach. and Washington recorded two tackles with one for loss in the title game against Texas.

After going undrafted in 2010, Washington was a member of practice squads with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. After his stint with the Lions in 2012, he moved to Dallas, where he began a career as a finance manager and started a private security company, according to Joey Blackwell of Sports Illustrated.