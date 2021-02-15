    Raptors' Masai Ujiri Discusses Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland Dropping Lawsuit

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 15, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2011, file photo, Masai Ujiri, the Denver Nuggets general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, addresses the media about the trade of Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups to the New York Knicks during an NBA basketball news conference in Denver. Yahoo Sports reported Friday, May 24, 2013, that the Nuggets are allowing Ujiri to meet with the Toronto Raptors about their GM vacancy. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez, File)
    Barry Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri issued a statement Monday, days after he and a California sheriff's deputy dropped lawsuits stemming from an altercation at the 2019 NBA Finals.

    "I have decided my fight isn't a legal one," he said. "Now, the challenge is this: What can we do to stop another man or woman from finding themselves behind bars because they committed no crime other than being Black?" 

    Alan Strickland, an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, stopped Ujiri from joining the Raptors on the court to celebrate their championship and shoved him twice during a physical altercation that was captured on video, according to Cindy Boren of the Washington Post.

    Boren reported Strickland sued Ujiri for "physical, mental, emotional and economic injuries," and Ujiri filed a countersuit.

    The Alameda County Sheriff's Office claimed that Ujiri didn't have the proper credentials to enter the court, restating an initial claim that he did not have any credentials at all, which was later disproven by the video of the incident. 

    Video Play Button
    Though the police report stated Ujiri hit Strickland with two fists and hit him in the jaw, eyewitnesses reported Strickland shoved Ujiri before he shoved the deputy back, and Ujiri never used a fist nor hit Strickland in the face, per Robyn Doolittle of The Globe and Mail. Those accounts were supported by the video footage.

    The police department initially recommended battery charges against Ujiri, but did not follow through. Strickland also claimed worker's compensation for his alleged injuries.

    The Raptors also released a video statement by Ujiri that was filmed Aug. 16, 2020.

    Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment also released a statement Thursday following the dismissal of the lawsuits, according to the Associated Press

    "We are pleased the legal process has come to an end—and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement. We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself."

