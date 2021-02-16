Predicting Top WWE Stars, Celebrities Who Could Appear at WrestleMania 37

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is an event unlike any other in sports or entertainment. It's the biggest stage on which a professional wrestler can perform, and WWE always tries to make each year more special than the last.

Even if the company is no longer the pop-culture phenomenon it was during the Attitude Era, The Show of Shows still garners tons of mainstream media attention. Everyone from the anchors of The Today Show to analysts on ESPN will be talking about the event for a few days.

Ever since the first 'Mania took place in 1985, celebrities have been part of the show. We have seen musicians such as Cyndi Lauper and Aretha Franklin, athletes like William "The Refrigerator" Perry and Lawrence Taylor, actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson, and even pop artist Andy Warhol become involved.

Some celebrities genuinely want to be part of the show while others use the exposure to further their career. Either way, Vince McMahon and Co. have booked some great names over the years. He even got "Where's the beef?" lady Clara Peller to act as a timekeeper.

The pay-per-view usually includes several cameos from WWE legends, too. Whether they are recently retired or hung up their boots decades ago, anyone is fair game for an appearance.

Last year's show took place at the Performance Center over the course of two days due to the coronavirus pandemic. But WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11, and if WWE follows the NFL's example, we could see thousands of fans and thousands of cardboard cutouts filling the seats.

Let's take a look at some of the celebrities and top WWE names who could make an appearance at The Show of Shows this year.