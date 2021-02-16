Predicting Top WWE Stars, Celebrities Who Could Appear at WrestleMania 37

Predicting Top WWE Stars, Celebrities Who Could Appear at WrestleMania 37February 16, 2021
WrestleMania is an event unlike any other in sports or entertainment. It's the biggest stage on which a professional wrestler can perform, and WWE always tries to make each year more special than the last.
Even if the company is no longer the pop-culture phenomenon it was during the Attitude Era, The Show of Shows still garners tons of mainstream media attention. Everyone from the anchors of The Today Show to analysts on ESPN will be talking about the event for a few days.
Ever since the first 'Mania took place in 1985, celebrities have been part of the show. We have seen musicians such as Cyndi Lauper and Aretha Franklin, athletes like William "The Refrigerator" Perry and Lawrence Taylor, actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson, and even pop artist Andy Warhol become involved.
Some celebrities genuinely want to be part of the show while others use the exposure to further their career. Either way, Vince McMahon and Co. have booked some great names over the years. He even got "Where's the beef?" lady Clara Peller to act as a timekeeper.
The pay-per-view usually includes several cameos from WWE legends, too. Whether they are recently retired or hung up their boots decades ago, anyone is fair game for an appearance.
Last year's show took place at the Performance Center over the course of two days due to the coronavirus pandemic. But WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11, and if WWE follows the NFL's example, we could see thousands of fans and thousands of cardboard cutouts filling the seats.
Let's take a look at some of the celebrities and top WWE names who could make an appearance at The Show of Shows this year.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny performed his song "Booker T" with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer by his side at the Royal Rumble in January, but he didn't just come to hype his music.
After The Miz destroyed his DJ booth during his entrance into the men's Rumble match, the rapper hit him and John Morrison with a crossbody from the top turnbuckle to the floor.
Bad Bunny also appeared the following night on Raw to support Damian Priest and has made it clear he would love to train to become a WWE Superstar. He even won his first title when he pinned Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 Championship on Monday's Raw.
Would he give up his lucrative music career to become a full-time wrestler? Almost certainly not, but that doesn't mean we won't see him again soon.
If his schedule will allow for it, there is a strong possibility WWE would bring him in for WrestleMania 37, especially if we get The Miz vs. Priest at the event.
Bunny seems like he is a bigger WWE fan than most of the celebrities who make appearances and would likely hop at the chance to do anything at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Get it? Hop? Because he's a bunny? Is this thing on? Anyway, moving on.
John Cena
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated published an interview on February 1 with John Cena in which the 16-time world champion said it would be impossible for him to appear at this year's WrestleMania.
He is currently filming the DC Comics series Peacemaker for HBO Max, and the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic mean he will be unavailable to appear at Raymond James Stadium in April.
However, Cena did not say anything about appearing remotely via satellite, Zoom or any other off-site video.
The Cenation Leader has appeared at the event every year since WrestleMania 20. He wasn't able to wrestle on two occasions but still made in-person appearances due to his status as the face of the company.
What we will likely get is a prerecorded message letting us know he is sorry he couldn't be there in person, possibly in the costume he will wear for the show.
Cena's Peacemaker show will follow his character from the upcoming The Suicide Squad film where he will appear alongside Margot Robbie and Viola Davis.
Director James Gunn helped make Batista a household name with Guardians of the Galaxy, so perhaps he can do the same for his WrestleMania XXVI opponent.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world and a WWE Hall of Famer. If anybody thinks WWE is going to let one appearance on All Elite Wrestling ruin his relationship with the company, they are kidding themselves.
The legendary rapper has not only appeared on WWE television several times but he is also the voice behind the entrance music for his cousin, Sasha Banks.
If Snoop reached out to WWE or vice versa, either side would jump at the chance to work together again. He is a wrestling fan like the rest of us and given the chance to support a family member, he would do it.
He has already collaborated with Bad Bunny on music and a beer commercial, so we could get a two-for-one with both performers.
The Undertaker
After years of speculation, The Undertaker is officially retired as of last year's WrestleMania and his Boneyard match against AJ Styles.
The Deadman is as synonymous with The Show of Shows as any single person in WWE history. He is so tied to the event that it's hard to imagine a year without him.
Undertaker has done several out-of-character interviews in addition to the Last Ride documentary that chronicled his career and retirement. He isn't looking to sit in a rocking chair on his porch for the rest of his life.
Even if he appears under his real name, Mark Calaway, he is a safe bet to show up this year. He may even appear alongside Michelle McCool and the rest of his family just as he did in a WWE 2K Battlegrounds commercial last year.
It would be a shame if the last in-character appearance happened at an event without fans such as last year, though. If WWE is able to allow people to safely attend the event, one more signature Undertaker entrance could be in the works.
If anyone deserves the chance to give one last promo, it's The Phenom.
Cardi B
When Angel Garza won the 24/7 Championship on the Legends Night episode of Raw on January 4, he was tricked into thinking Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande were backstage. He ended up finding The Boogeyman instead, but the reference caught the attention of Cardi B.
The platinum recording artist asked why she was being tagged in so many WWE-related posts before finding out she had been name-dropped on the show. She then had exchanges with a few wrestlers, including a heated back-and-forth with Lacey Evans.
WWE loves to capitalize on celebrity fans, and after Cardi B revealed she started watching the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Booker T in her youth, it's likely the company has already reached out to her for some kind of appearance.
She could perform a song, make a quick cameo backstage or even get into a fight with someone. As long as both sides benefit, anything is possible.
The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular Superstars of all time. WWE Network will soon be integrated with the Peacock streaming service, and Young Rock will air its first episode on NBC on February 16. You can see where this is going.
Even without the multiple levels of corporate synergy, The Great One will always be one of the faces people expect to see at WrestleMania, especially during the last decade since he returned to WWE to serve as the host for WrestleMania XXVII.
This is another situation in which WWE may have to settle for a prerecorded message, but management will use any excuse to feature one of the most famous wrestlers of all time.
Rocky has a home in Georgia and wouldn't have to travel far to make an appearance unless he is busy with another project like Cena.
Everything about this makes sense. The WWE Universe loves him, his new show will be under the same corporate umbrella as the majority of WWE programming, and he still has a good relationship with the company.
With two nights of content to fill, WWE will have plenty of chances to use him.
Bow Wow
The world of hip hop and rap music has embraced pro wrestling for a long time, but the past couple of months have seen more crossovers than ever.
We have seen Bad Bunny at a PPV, Snoop Dogg on an episode of AEW Dynamite and Cardi B trading tweets with WWE Superstars. The latest musician to throw his hat into the ring is Shad "Bow Wow" Moss.
The Like Mike star said he wanted to focus on film, TV and becoming a WWE Superstar after releasing his next album, and he took a big step toward becoming a wrestler when he confirmed he would begin training under Rikishi at his school in California in a tweet on Monday.
It looks as if Bow Wow doesn't just want to be another celebrity who shows up once. He wants to be a regular fixture on WWE programming, and it could all start with an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.
Rikishi pops up on WWE programming occasionally, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him accompany his new student so he has backup in case one of the Superstars he has had exchanges with on social media decides to see if his bite is as big as his bark.
He may have to look out for T-Bar, but at least Mustafa Ali has voiced his support.