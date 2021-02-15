Michael Jordan Donates $10M to Open 2 New Health Clinics in North Carolina

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Michael Jordan announced Monday he will donate $10 million to Novant Health to help open two new health clinics in New Hanover County, North Carolina, near his hometown of Wilmington.

CBS This Morning provided more details on the announcement:

"Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Jordan said. "Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

The Basketball Hall of Famer previously partnered with Novant Health to create the Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina. These facilities provide comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, and have also been critical during the COVID-19 response over the past year.

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at these clinics.

The new facilities will have a similar model and provide help to those in rural areas, assisting those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The clinics are expected to open early next year.

Jordan has now donated $17 million in the past few years to Novant, continuing a trend of charitable donations from the Charlotte Hornets governor that also includes a $2 million donation to Feeding America in November.