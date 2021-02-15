    Michael Jordan Donates $10M to Open 2 New Health Clinics in North Carolina

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Alerted 54m ago in the B/R App

    Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
    Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

    Michael Jordan announced Monday he will donate $10 million to Novant Health to help open two new health clinics in New Hanover County, North Carolina, near his hometown of Wilmington.

    CBS This Morning provided more details on the announcement:

    "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Jordan said. "Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

    The Basketball Hall of Famer previously partnered with Novant Health to create the Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina. These facilities provide comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, and have also been critical during the COVID-19 response over the past year.

    Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at these clinics.

    The new facilities will have a similar model and provide help to those in rural areas, assisting those who are uninsured or underinsured.

    The clinics are expected to open early next year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jordan has now donated $17 million in the past few years to Novant, continuing a trend of charitable donations from the Charlotte Hornets governor that also includes a $2 million donation to Feeding America in November.

    Related

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics

      Jordan's donation will go toward opening medical clinics in NC: 'Everyone should have access to quality health care'

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Raptors Talking Drummond Trade

      Toronto is in active trade talks to deal for Cavs’ big man Andre Drummond (Shams)

      Raptors Talking Drummond Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Raptors Talking Drummond Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      @ZBuckley pairs the unlikely player with his ideal contender ahead of the trade deadline

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Surprise NBA Trade Targets for Contenders

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      A dark-horse West contender breaks through the top three. Tap for our full rankings 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report