Former Auburn HC Gus Malzahn Reportedly Offered UCF Head Coach Job

UCF has offered its head coaching position to former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, according to Matt Murschel and Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.

"It's unclear whether Malzahn will accept the UCF offer," Murschel and Bianchi noted.

Malzahn spent the past eight years with Auburn, accumulating a 68-35 record while finishing over .500 in each season. The school fired him in December after the Tigers produced a 6-4 mark in 2020.

Despite his consistency during the regular season, the 55-year-old was often criticized for his team's performances in the postseason.

The Tigers went 2-5 in bowl games with Malzahn at the helm, including losses in the BCS National Championship, Sugar Bowl and Peach Bowl, the latter coming against UCF after the 2017 season.

"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Auburn director of athletics Allen Greene said in a statement in December.



Auburn hired former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin to replace Malzahn.

Malzahn could have an opportunity at a fresh start with UCF, which had a vacancy after head coach Josh Heupel left for Tennessee.

The Knights went 6-4 in 2020 but have been one of the most successful teams in college football as of late with a 41-8 record over the last four seasons.

Adding Malzahn would give the school an experienced coach who won the AP Coach of the Year award in 2013 during his first season at Auburn. As an offensive coordinator with the Tigers, he won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country while helping lead the team to a national championship.

The coach also had success at lower levels with a 9-3 record during his lone season at Arkansas State in 2012.

Terry Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State at the time and was recently hired as the AD of UCF.