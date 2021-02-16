10 NHL Players Having Disappointing Starts to the 2020-21 Season

0 of 9

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Over a month into the NHL's shortened 2020-21 season, there are several notable players encountering difficulties in the early going.

Some, such as Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, are longtime superstars unaccustomed to being in this position. Others, like Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray, are trying to adjust to their new teams following offseason moves. There are also rising stars, like Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, who are struggling through a rough start to the schedule.

Here's a look at 10 NHL players off to disappointing starts this season. We'll examine the factors behind their difficulties and what they could do or are doing to reverse their fortunes.