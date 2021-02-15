Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Seahawks, Colts Have Discussed Deal with Eagles for TE

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

While much of the focus surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles is on Carson Wentz, the team could also trade tight end Zach Ertz this offseason.

According to Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated, the Eagles have had conversations with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts about a potential trade for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz is coming off a rough 2020 where he finished with 36 catches and a career-low 335 receiving yards, but he had been one of the league's most consistent players before that. From 2015-19, he had at least 70 catches and 800 yards each season.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Eagles and was a key part of the team's Super Bowl run in 2017. The problem is the squad already has his replacement ready to go in Dallas Goedert and likely don't want to pay the $12.5 million cap hit for Ertz in 2021.

Philadelphia can save $4.7 million by trading or releasing the tight end, per Spotrac. Moving him after June 1 would save the squad $8.25 million against the 2021 cap.

Finding a trade would be beneficial for the Eagles, regardless of what comes in a return package.

Seattle could be a quality fit based on the limited production at tight end in 2020. Will Dissly led the position with 251 receiving yards while he combined with Greg Olsen and Jacob Hollister for six total touchdowns.

Russell Wilson has enjoyed playing with receiving tight ends in the past, throwing 10 touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham in 2017, while Zach Miller was a reliable option earlier in the quarterback's career. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside, Ertz could find a lot of room in the middle of the field and have a resurgence with Seattle.

With Indianapolis, Ertz would be reuniting with former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach Frank Reich. The veteran could be an upgrade over Jack Doyle, who had just 23 catches in 2020 after signing a three-year extension.

The Colts can save $4.3 million by releasing Doyle this offseason, per Spotrac.