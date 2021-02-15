    Lakers' Anthony Davis on Achilles Injury: Doctors Said 'Everything Looked Good'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guards Jamal Murray, center, and Monte Morris defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis said doctors told him "everything looked good" regarding his strained Achilles after he went down in Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

    "The doctors don't want to rule out anything," Davis told reporters. "Everything looked good, but you still want the MRI just to make sure."

    Davis went down late in the second quarter while attempting to drive past Nikola Jokic. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, which to this point has been categorized as a strain.

    It's a promising sign that doctors feel Davis avoided catastrophic injury. Achilles ruptures are typically such severe injuries that doctors can make an initial diagnosis without an MRI, so it's likely Davis avoided anything season-ending.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron, Lakers Routed by Nuggets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      AD Out Rest of Game

      Lakers star will undergo MRI on Monday after suffering an Achilles strain (Woj)

      AD Out Rest of Game
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Out Rest of Game

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Vanessa Bryant Dedicates Touching Message to Kobe on Valentine’s Day

      Vanessa Bryant Dedicates Touching Message to Kobe on Valentine’s Day
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vanessa Bryant Dedicates Touching Message to Kobe on Valentine’s Day

      Brad Sullivan
      via Lakers Daily

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Nets announce Durant will miss time with mild left hamstring strain

      KD Out Next 2 Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Out Next 2 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report