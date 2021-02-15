Lakers' Anthony Davis on Achilles Injury: Doctors Said 'Everything Looked Good'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis said doctors told him "everything looked good" regarding his strained Achilles after he went down in Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

"The doctors don't want to rule out anything," Davis told reporters. "Everything looked good, but you still want the MRI just to make sure."

Davis went down late in the second quarter while attempting to drive past Nikola Jokic. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, which to this point has been categorized as a strain.

It's a promising sign that doctors feel Davis avoided catastrophic injury. Achilles ruptures are typically such severe injuries that doctors can make an initial diagnosis without an MRI, so it's likely Davis avoided anything season-ending.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.