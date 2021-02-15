Fantasy Basketball 2021: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 9

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Injuries, sicknesses and (sometimes correlated) breakout performances will constantly keep 2021 NBA fantasy managers on the watch. Dropping headfirst into Week 9, there's no better time to shore up your roster with upsurging talent.

Whether you're in a points or categories league, these three players are not only widely available (rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo fantasy leagues, per FantasyPros) but they also possess long-term upside.

If you're more concerned with plugging a hole with someone who can put up some short-term production, players such as the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (45 percent rostered), Orlando Magic's Michael Carter-Williams (21 percent) and Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen (11 percent) are also on most waiver wires.