Monday Morning Reactions After UFC 258: Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal 2 and More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Taylor: I say yes. He's on a 13-fight win-streak, and he's beaten six of the UFC's 10 best welterweights. That's precisely the recipe for GOAT status: prolonged success against the highest level of opposition.

At this stage, Usman still falls short when compared to guys like Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson, but he's definitely in the conversation, and his case will only get stronger each time he beats a fighter of Burns' ilk.

Scott Harris: Absolutely not. And, frankly, it's time to put this question to bed unless it's actually warranted. He's not even the best fighter in the UFC right now, sitting behind Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya and Stipe Miocic on the official pound-for-pound rankings. He's also not the best welterweight in history—not even close—as Georges St-Pierre has nine title defenses to Usman's three.

If we're going to bring this up every time a champion has a dominant win, it sort of cheapens the conversation for those who actually merit such discussion. I'm not saying Usman can never be part of this conversation, but he has a long way to go.

Kelsey McCarson: Usman is on his way to becoming one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. While his resume obviously can't compare right now to the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, Usman does appear to be similar to those guys in their primes.

The main issue Usman will have will be maintaining that level of superiority. Jones did it, but most people can't. I consider Jones the GOAT right now, but maybe Usman dominates the sport for the next decade to change my mind.

Lyle Fitzsimmons: All due respect to my esteemed colleague, I say yes. At least in the sense that he can be in the room when the conversation's being had. Perhaps standing along the wall. He's not right there with the all-time bests in the business just yet, but he's trending that way, and last night's win did nothing to change the momentum.