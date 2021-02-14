    Kamaru Usman Earns Bonus Prize Money After TKOing Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 14, 2021

    Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron Woodley in a welterweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 235, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    After a record-breaking performance, welterweight Kamaru Usman was one of four fighters to be awarded $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC 258. 

    Usman defeated Gilbert Burns by TKO in the third round, giving him a record 13 consecutive victories, breaking a tie with Georges St-Pierre for the most by a welterweight in UFC history.

    Anthony Hernandez, Julian Marquez and Polyana Viana also were awarded bonuses for their fights. 

    "This one was a tough one," Usman said, via Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "It was a very, very tough one. The whole gym situation with me leaving, first and foremost, you cannot discredit what Gilbert Burns has done in this division. We started together. He showed it tonight. But I said it, I'm the varsity guy. My fight IQ is different."

    Hernandez handed jiu-jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira his first MMA loss when he forced him into submission with a guillotine choke in the second round.

    In his first fight since July 2018, Marquez earned his second UFC victory when he choked Maki Pitolo into submission with just 43 seconds remaining in the fight.

    Viana improved to 3-3 in the UFC (earning her second straight victory) with an armbar hold that forced Mallory Martin to tap out. 

