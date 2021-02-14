Kamaru Usman Calls out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 258 TKO: 'I'mma Finish Your Ass'

John Locher/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman is ready for his rematch with Jorge Masividal.

The UFC welterweight champion called out "Gamebread" following his third-round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at Saturday's UFC 258 pay-per-view.

"The only reason this man took the [first] fight is because it was on six days' notice and he had a built-in excuse, and he's still running his mouth," Usman said. "...I'll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won't sign on that dotted line because this time I'mma finish your ass. Anyone of these fools can get it; any one of them. But he keeps running his mouth. If he's gonna talk, step in there and you gotta see me."

Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 251, with Masvidal stepping in at the last minute for Burns, who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Masvidal began calling out Usman immediately after the loss, saying his lack of time to prepare put him at a disadvantage. The UFC could look to build for a rematch by having Masvidal fight Colby Covington, who has been angling for a rematch since losing to Usman at UFC 245.

"I'm going to put him in a coffin this time," Usman said of Masvidal. "He don't want that fight. He don't want that fight. I guarantee he don't want that fight. I wouldn't say it if I didn't want it. Have I lied up here yet? Have I lied to you guys yet about anything? Nothing. I said what I wanted to do, and that's what I'm going to do. We'll see if it materializes."

Usman is on a 13-fight UFC winning streak, the longest in welterweight history. Anderson Silva, who went undefeated for 16 straight fights, is the only fighter in UFC history with a longer winning streak than Usman's current run.