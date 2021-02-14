FCF 2021 Results: Johnny Manziel Scores TD Week 1 as Wild Aces, Beasts Earn Wins

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Fan Controlled Football roared to life Saturday as the new pro league's opening night gave viewers a chance not only to collaborate on building teams but also call plays in real time.

As the video game-esque league gets underway, one thing remains clear: It was built for nonstop highlights.

Week 1 saw the Wild Aces take the inaugural game 30-22 over the Glacier Boys, while quarterback Johnny Manziel and the Zappers fell to the Beasts 48-44 on an epic final drive.

The former Heisman Trophy winner pulled out every trick he had on the last play of regulation, scrambling around the field before hitting an open receiver only to see him taken out at the goal line as time expired. For a league looking to satisfy football fans one week after the NFL ended its season, this certainly qualified.

Manziel was electric all game as the Zappers' franchise quarterback, running in a touchdown early on while fans called on him to throw the deep ball on multiple occasions.

The seven-on-seven league features a few key differences from other football organizations that make watching every play imperative for fans. For starters, aside from predetermined franchise players like Manziel, all teams are redrafted every Wednesday night. Even if a team is playing poorly, it's incumbent on its fans to continue scouting all athletes on the field to prepare for the following week's draft.

More than a few players improved their stock heading into Week 2.

Beasts quarterback Quinton Flowers is certainly one of the top names to watch after his play Saturday. The former USF star showed off his arm strength and improvisation on multiple plays, becoming one of the breakout stars of Week 1.

However, Flowers was very nearly upstaged by one of the Beasts co-owners, as former NFL star Marshawn Lynch attempted to suit up and take a few snaps.

Lynch jumped onto the FCF Twitch broadcast and admitted, in NSFW terms, that watching the game made him want to get out there. When the hosts began laughing, Lynch made clear he was serious and left to go suit up. Despite getting in pads, the league determined just before kickoff that he would not be taking the field.

With fans in control of the rules as well as the plays, it's possible the league creates a path for Lynch to take a few snaps in the future.

For now, he'll just celebrate his first victory with the Beasts from the stands.