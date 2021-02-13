NFL Insider Says He'd 'Eat His Hat' If Deshaun Watson Was Traded by Texans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

At least one NFL insider is so confident that Deshaun Watson won't be traded that he jokingly made a wager straight out of a Laurel and Hardy movie.

A source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe that he would "eat his hat" if the Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio deals his franchise quarterback this offseason.

It's a bold statement since Watson has reportedly made it clear he wants out of Houston. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jan. 28 that the three-time Pro Bowler requested a trade.

Per Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas, Watson grew increasingly frustrated with the organization over the course of the regular season, and owner Cal McNair's decision not to take his input for a new general manager before Caserio was hired furthered his displeasure.



Despite Watson's apparent unhappiness, there's been no indication Houston is going to deal him. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Texans are telling interested teams they won't trade Watson.

There's still time for the Texans to move off their stance, but they do have some leverage in the situation. Watson is under contract for four more seasons after signing a $156 million extension in September.