    Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson Drop Career Highs as Mavs Outlast Pelicans 143-130

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick, left, and Josh Hart defend against Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points and Kristaps Porzingis hit eight three-pointers to propel the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-130 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at American Airlines Center.

    Doncic added 12 assists and eight rebounds for his near triple-double, and Porzingis finished with 36 points. The Mavericks also combined to make 25 of 45 three-pointers.

    Zion Williamson, who made all 10 of his first-half shots en route to 23 points by halftime, also registered a career-high scoring total with 36. Brandon Ingram complemented Williamson's effort with 30 points.

    The Mavs led 69-65 at halftime after Porzingis made 7-of-11 three-pointers, including one at the halftime buzzer.

    Dallas and New Orleans both crossed 100 points before the third quarter, with the Mavs leading 108-101. However, Dallas used a 15-4 run early in the fourth to help put the game away.

    The 13-14 Mavericks won their fourth straight game. The 11-14 Pels dropped their second game in a row.

          

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Notable Performances

    Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: 36 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

    Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 30 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

    Pelicans PG Lonzo Ball: 12 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 46 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

    Mavericks C Kristaps Porzingis: 36 points, 7 rebounds

    Mavericks G Jalen Brunson: 13 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

         

    What's Next?

    Dallas will stay home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans will visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

          

