Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson Drop Career Highs as Mavs Outlast Pelicans 143-130

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points and Kristaps Porzingis hit eight three-pointers to propel the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-130 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Doncic added 12 assists and eight rebounds for his near triple-double, and Porzingis finished with 36 points. The Mavericks also combined to make 25 of 45 three-pointers.

Zion Williamson, who made all 10 of his first-half shots en route to 23 points by halftime, also registered a career-high scoring total with 36. Brandon Ingram complemented Williamson's effort with 30 points.

The Mavs led 69-65 at halftime after Porzingis made 7-of-11 three-pointers, including one at the halftime buzzer.

Dallas and New Orleans both crossed 100 points before the third quarter, with the Mavs leading 108-101. However, Dallas used a 15-4 run early in the fourth to help put the game away.

The 13-14 Mavericks won their fourth straight game. The 11-14 Pels dropped their second game in a row.

Notable Performances

Pelicans PF Zion Williamson: 36 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 30 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Pelicans PG Lonzo Ball: 12 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 46 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds

Mavericks C Kristaps Porzingis: 36 points, 7 rebounds

Mavericks G Jalen Brunson: 13 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

What's Next?

Dallas will stay home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans will visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

