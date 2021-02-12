    Stefon Diggs Recruiting J.J. Watt to Bills After Texans Release Star

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 12, 2021
    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is already recruiting recently released defensive end J.J. Watt to sign with the AFC East champions and conference runner-up:

    Watt announced on Twitter Friday he asked the Texans for his release, and the two sides have "mutually agreed" to part ways:

    Watt, a five-time All-Pro and three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, has 101 career sacks in 128 games played over a 10-year career with Houston. The former University of Wisconsin star finished with 17 quarterback hits, five sacks and 52 tackles last season.

    Watt shouldn't have a shortage of suitors, with three obvious teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears among them. Watt's brothers, T.J. and Derek, play for Pittsburgh.

    The Watt family is from Wisconsin, and Kealia Watt, who is married to the ex-Texan pass-rusher, plays for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.

    The Bills have a lot going for them, though, including a team on the precipice of Super Bowl contention and one of (if not the) most passionate fanbases in football that would welcome Watt with open arms.

    On the former point, Watt has never won a Super Bowl in his career, and Buffalo can clearly make another deep playoff run next year after going 13-3 and winning the AFC East in 2020.

