WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 12

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 12February 13, 2021
With the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view coming up on February 21, this week's show was all about building up the event and the feuds that will make up the card.
Roman Reigns promised us a big announcement regarding the universal title this week, but after Kevin Owens surprised him with a Stunner last week, The Tribal Chief had to keep his eyes peeled.
This week also marked the return of Seth Rollins to the blue brand for the first time since Survivor Series after he appeared during the men's Royal Rumble match.
What did Reigns have to say about the Universal Championship? What does The Messiah have planned now that he is back? Did Edge or Bianca Belair choose their WrestleMania opponent?
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of SmackDown.
Friday's Lineup
Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso came out at the top of the show. Adam Pearce was waiting in the ring with a binder. Reigns told Pearce he had no authority over the champ and he is just there to wait on him.
The Tribal Chief said he would put Edge into retirement again if they end up fighting at WrestleMania. He promised to keep the title for as long as he wanted before asking about Elimination Chamber.
Pearce told him he had a contract that said Reigns would defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman took over and told Pearce Reigns would only defend the title at the PPV but he wouldn't do it inside the chamber.
Pearce said he would think about it but in the meantime, Uso and Owens would be in qualifying matches for a spot in the chamber. Reigns got in Pearce's face but ended up leaving without doing anything violent.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was a solid segment but it didn't reveal anything we didn't already know. We knew there would be qualifying matches and we knew Reigns would defend the title in some way at the PPV.
The Tribal Chief is great in this role but this segment bordered on repetitive. We've seen him assert his authority with Pearce before, so this did not tread any new ground.
The twist of Uso possibly earning a spot inside the chamber was the most interesting thing to come out of this. Heyman, Reigns and Pearce were all good but this segment was almost unnecessary.